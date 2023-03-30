iHeartRadio
Local Event: Ramadan StoryTime

Come to the Barrie Public Library and learn about the history and cultural celebrations of Ramadan through stories and activities. Celebrate Ramadan with Ahmadiyya Muslim Women Association. Enjoy a storytime and activities as you learn together. 

If you have any questions, please call 705-728-1010 or email askus@barrielibrary.ca

When: Saturday April 1st from 10:00am - 10:30am.

Where: Barrie Public Library - Painswick Branch

More Information: http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/event/8225208

