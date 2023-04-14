Local Event: S.T.E.A.M Saturday
Love all things Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math? Drop-in to the Family Department on Saturdays between 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. for some self-directed family STEAM fun!
This family-friendly program includes fun challenges, activities, and projects; no registration required!
Where: Orillia Public Library, 36 Mississaga St West, Orillia, ON, L3V 3A6
When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m, Saturday, April 29, 2023 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
More information: https://events.orilliapubliclibrary.ca
-
Local Event: Learn to FlyfishLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
South Simcoe Police Service Launches New Text Message SystemThe South Simcoe Police Service is launching a new text messaging system to enhance communication with our residents.
-
Another individual arrested in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case.Another individual arrested in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case. . On April 3, 2023, Dominique EWAN, age 35 of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged.
-
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Receives PET-CT ScannerToday, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) received a very special delivery – the first PET- CT scanner in the region!
-
Charges Laid In Human Trafficking InvestigationThe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid 21 charges against an Orillia resident in a labour human trafficking investigation. Fifteen victims were identified and provided support.
-
Local Event: Ramadan StoryTimeLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
Local Event: Spring Tonic Maple Syrup FestivalLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
Online Fraud Awareness and Information In Simcoe CountyMembers of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are continuing to raise the awareness for North Simcoe residents of the various scams that they may encounter on the telephone or online.
-
Barrie and Area Ontario Health Team launches new websiteThe Barrie and Area Ontario Health Team (OHT) has launched its website to help residents across the region access health and social care resources from one central online location.