Local Event: Save Georgian Bay Gala

Georgian Bay needs our help!

A Hydroelectric pump-storage project proposed by Trans Canada Energy (TCE) on the shores of beautiful Georgian. The target site is the Canadian Army’s 4th Canadian Division Training Centre, north of Meaford.

Syrian Mezze delicacies by Raj-Han, Local wine, beers, cider

Entertainment by Madison Gallaway.

When: Saturday May 21st at 5:30pm at the Craig Gallery Meaford across from the new library.

Tickets are first come first serve at $40.00 each. Door prize from Sipology by Steeped Tea Inc or The Meaford Refillery.

Purchase your ticket from https://savegeorgianbay.ca/save-georgian-bay-gala/