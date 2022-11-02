The Nottawasaga Handweavers and Spinners Guild is hosting our 10th annual "Seasonal Wrapsody", a show and sale of fine handmade items by local artisans.

With over 30 vendors usually in attendance, there will be plenty of great items to choose from. Products featured include, wood carving, alpaca products, bath and body products, apiary products, leather work, upcycled denim purses, quilting, jewelry, art, holiday decoration and hand dyed yarns.

Also, the ever popular food items range from freshly baked bread and scones, Christmas baking such as shortbread, fruitcake and plum pudding.

In the guild area, there are: handwoven, hand knit, felted and hand spun creations such as scarves, shawls, tea towels, blankets, socks, mitts and hats.

When: Saturday November 5th

Where: The Gibson Centre, 63 Tupper Street West, Alliston, Alliston ON, L9R 1E4

More information: https://nottguild.ca/seasonal-wrapsody