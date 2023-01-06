Local Event: Shout Sister Choir - Midland Chapter
Shout Sister has created a unique, enjoyable choir experience while singing from the comfort of your own home.
They use Zoom to meet virtually every Monday afternoon. Zoom is easy to install, user-friendly, and works on most computers, smartphones, and tablets. They have support to help you get set-up and running every step of the way. We will return to in-person practices when we are able to do so safely.
When: Every Monday
More information: https://www.midland.ca
Local Event: Christmas Bird Count for Kids!
Local Event: Guided Snow Show and Locally Inspired Cookout
Time To Sign The Kids Up For Kindergarten
This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats
Local Event: Camelot - The Panto
Local Event: Tween Book Club
Local Event: Winter Coat Drive in Midland
Can we get 5 people to donate blood with Meg on Friday?
Canadian Blood Services is really hurting for donors this year and are asking people to make an appointment donation in the week between Christmas and New Year's.
Barrie Colts Games This Week!