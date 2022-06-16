Local Event: Simcoe County Theatre Festival
The Simcoe County Theatre Festival is a festival that will provide opportunities for local artists to write, direct and perform their own original one act (approx. 45 minute) plays.
The event also has workshops and networking opportunities provided throughout the week.
The Festival will run from June 15th - 26th, 2022 at The Five Points Theatre in Downtown Barrie.
More info: https://theatrebythebay.com/festival
Local Event: Borden Canadian Armed Forces Day Air Show & Brewfest
Kindergarten sign-up in Simcoe CountyFor more information about your home school, including contact information, use our School Search.
Body recovered in Georgian BayThe deceased has been identified as that of Mateusz JANUS 29 years of Toronto.
Marine search for missing canoeist in Tiny(OPP) were dispatched at 8:25 a.m. June 13, 2022 to a report of a male who had disappeared after one of two male canoeists was rescued from the waters of Georgian Bay,
Murder in Collingwood. Orillia man chargedOfficers located a deceased female inside the residence, who has been identified as 55-year-old Kinga KRISTON of Collingwood, Ontario.
Local Event: Neighbourhood Nights - Alcona
Local Event: Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival
Man identified in fatal ATV crash near HuntsvilleThe initial investigation revealed that a westbound ATV entered a ditch and collided with a hydro pole. The single rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Men's ShedsLooking for a work space but no longer have access to one? Barrie is trying to start a Men's Sheds - a group of men who work on projects like bike repair, cooking or woodworking simultaneously.