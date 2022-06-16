iHeartRadio
Local Event: Simcoe County Theatre Festival

Simcoe County Theatre Festival

The Simcoe County Theatre Festival is a festival that will provide opportunities for local artists to write, direct and perform their own original one act (approx. 45 minute) plays.

The event also has workshops and networking opportunities provided throughout the week.

The Festival will run from June 15th - 26th, 2022 at The Five Points Theatre in Downtown Barrie. 

More info: https://theatrebythebay.com/festival

