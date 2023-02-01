This will be the inaugural ski event for the GTHS. 200 attendees will ski the slopes at Craigleith Ski Club and support South Georgian Bay pets and people in need, with an amazing live music après to follow the outdoor activities. All proceeds go to support the essential programs and services at the GTHS that help thousands of pets and people each year. From adoptions to emergency medical assistance and boarding to humane education, your day on the slopes directly impacts those who need it most. Ski and change lives!

When: Thursday February 2nd at 9:00am

Where: Craigleith Ski Club, 164 Craigleith Rd, The Blue Mountains, ON

More information: https://www.canadahelps.org