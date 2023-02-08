Local Event: Snowman Mania
Join Wasaga Beach on Family Day Weekend for Snowman Mania; 4 days of affordable family fun where the entire community connects to provide local residents and tourists alike winter memories to last a lifetime
The SuperDogs are back in person for another year at Snowman Mania! They are performing 3 shows on Sunday but check out the entire weekend of fun activities to do around the town of Wasaga Beach!
More information: https://calendar.wasagabeach.com
This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and StatsLooking to find out the schedule and stats of your favorite local PJHL Team? We have you covered!
Local Event: Winter League at the Nest Golf Club
Local Event: Innisfil Winter Weekends
Kempenfest looking for local bandsOrganizers of Barrie’s largest festival have put out a call for local bands and performers for this year’s annual Kempenfest, which takes place Aug. 4-7, 2023 at Barrie’s waterfront.
Local Event: Barrie Winterfest
Local Event: Model Train Show
Local Event: Ski For Pets
Simcoe County Museum Skate Trail is OPENWith our recent cold snap, Simcoe County Museum is finally able to open their skate trail! This is a beautiful 1km track nestled among the trees.