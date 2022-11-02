On loan from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Speaking of Democracy Exhibition explores the roots of, threats to, and promise of democracy, through quotes from contemporary and historic individuals. The exhibition is currently available at MPL.

The Midland Public Library is hosting the Hon. Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, to discuss the exhibition and explore the importance of democracy to the fabric of local community.

When: Thursday November 3rd at 2:30pm

Where: Midland Public Library, 320 King St, Midland ON, L4R 3M6

More information & to register: https://midlandlibrary.com