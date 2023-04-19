Local Event: Spring Clean-Up At Scout Valley In Orillia
To celebrate Earth Day 2023, There will be a spring clean-up of the three parking lots and trails in Scout Valley.
The event will start at the Regan House at 10am. Naturalist Bob Bowles will guide you on a nature walk after the clean-up.
When: Saturday April 22nd 2023 at 10:00am
Where: Scout Valley 325 Line 15 N Orillia, ON
Casino Rama Resort Postpones Several ShowsDue to the ongoing cyber security incident this week, Casino Rama Resort has made the decision to postpone several shows.
Local Event: Angus Pop-Up Market
Local Event: Simcoe Spring Home and Cottage Show
Local Event: Learn to Flyfish
Local Event: S.T.E.A.M Saturday
South Simcoe Police Service Launches New Text Message SystemThe South Simcoe Police Service is launching a new text messaging system to enhance communication with our residents.
Another individual arrested in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case.Another individual arrested in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case. . On April 3, 2023, Dominique EWAN, age 35 of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged.
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Receives PET-CT ScannerToday, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) received a very special delivery – the first PET- CT scanner in the region!
Charges Laid In Human Trafficking InvestigationThe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid 21 charges against an Orillia resident in a labour human trafficking investigation. Fifteen victims were identified and provided support.