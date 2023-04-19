To celebrate Earth Day 2023, There will be a spring clean-up of the three parking lots and trails in Scout Valley.

The event will start at the Regan House at 10am. Naturalist Bob Bowles will guide you on a nature walk after the clean-up.

When: Saturday April 22nd 2023 at 10:00am

Where: Scout Valley 325 Line 15 N Orillia, ON