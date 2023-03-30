Local Event: Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival
Visitors will explore past and present methods of maple syrup production. End your tour with pancake and sausage breakfast with fresh maple syrup. Prices for most activities are included in admission fees. Tiffin’s own maple syrup will be available for sale on site. All proceeds go towards our community and the maintenance of NVCA's conservation areas.
With a full belly, join in some really fun activities for the whole family to enjoy such as a dog demonstration by Red Barn, meet some animals from Scales Nature Park, hop on horse drawn wagon rides, learn about exotic animals. You can pet them as well plus a whole bunch more!
When: Saturday April 1st and Sunday April 2nd from 9am to 3pm. Breakfast is served until 2pm.
Where: Tiffin Conservation Area.
Admission & Tickets
-
Adult: $20.00
-
Child 2-12: $15.00
-
Children under 2 are free
More information and where you can purchase tickets: https://www.nvca.on.ca/Pages/Spring-Tonic-Festival.aspx