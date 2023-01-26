iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Local Event: Stag and Doe

Marsh by Moonlight

Stag & Doe is a comedy show that brings to life a wildly funny and unexpectedly touching show that looks at a distinctly rural Canadian prenuptial tradition. It also shines a light on the nature of love, marriage and weddings.

When: January 27th until February 11th 2023

Where: Midland Cultural Centre, 333 King St., Midland ON, L4R 3M7

More information & Ticket info: https://huroniaplayers.thundertix.com/

12

The music you just can't quit