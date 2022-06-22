Local Event: Tay Township's Canada Celebrations 2022
This two day event will feature a bunch of live entertainment such as The Beach Boys, The Beatles and ACDC Tribute bands!
On the 25th they will have the popular Canada Day parade with FREE hamburgers and sausages supplied by the Wye Heritage Marina and FREE Hotdogs for the kiddies graciously sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary, Victoria Harbour Legion.
When: June 24th and the 25th
Where: Various locations throughout Tay Township
More information: http://taycanadaday.ca/
125 year celebration for RVHThe population of the Barrie-area is expected to double in the next twenty years and, to meet healthcare demands, RVH will double the size of the current North Campus and develop a South Campus in Innisfil.
Top 5 Things About A Simcoe County SummerSummer is here and there is no better place to be in summer than in Simcoe County. What are your favourite things about summer in our region? Head to our Facebook page and let us know!
Dress for Success holding inventory blowout in Barrie on SaturdayDress for Success Orillia and Barrie is holding a big inventory blowout sale at their boutique in Barrie this Saturday. Visit the boutique on June 25, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., to shop brand-new women’s clothing with tags and brand-new shoes. All items will be priced at $25 or less. Professional clothing for the workplace as well as more casual clothing will be available for purchase
Vax no longer needed to visit GBGH in MidlandEffective immediately, visitors to the hospital will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 immunization as a condition of entry to the hospital.
Kindergarten sign-up in Simcoe CountyFor more information about your home school, including contact information, use our School Search.