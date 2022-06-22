Tay Township's Canada Celebrations 2022

This two day event will feature a bunch of live entertainment such as The Beach Boys, The Beatles and ACDC Tribute bands!

On the 25th they will have the popular Canada Day parade with FREE hamburgers and sausages supplied by the Wye Heritage Marina and FREE Hotdogs for the kiddies graciously sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary, Victoria Harbour Legion.

When: June 24th and the 25th

Where: Various locations throughout Tay Township

More information: http://taycanadaday.ca/