iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Local Event: The Great Northern Exhibition

The Great Northern Exhibition

The 165th Annual Great Northern Exhibition is happening this weekend!

This event will have something for every family member to enjoy such as local tractor pulls, a midway, pony rides and petting zoo, Talent show, demolotion derby and a whole lot more!

Due to the risk of the Contagious Avian Influenza, unfortunately they are cancelling our Poultry, Pigeon, Rabbit and Waterfowl show this year.

When: September 23rd -September 25th

Where: 2220 Fairgrounds Rd N, Stayner Ontario

More informationhttp://www.greatnorthernex.com/

12

The music you just can't quit