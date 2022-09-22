Local Event: The Great Northern Exhibition
The 165th Annual Great Northern Exhibition is happening this weekend!
This event will have something for every family member to enjoy such as local tractor pulls, a midway, pony rides and petting zoo, Talent show, demolotion derby and a whole lot more!
Due to the risk of the Contagious Avian Influenza, unfortunately they are cancelling our Poultry, Pigeon, Rabbit and Waterfowl show this year.
When: September 23rd -September 25th
Where: 2220 Fairgrounds Rd N, Stayner Ontario
More information: http://www.greatnorthernex.com/
-
Local Event: Digging RootsLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
Barrie Fall Fishing FestivalThe Barrie Fall Fishing Festival put on by Huronia Rotary and benefiting local charities is on now
-
-
40 Things To Do Before You're 40SWNS Digital has come up with the top 40 things you should do before turning 40. I'm not sure why SWNS Digital is an authority on this but here is their list. Enjoy!
-
Local Events: Giants in the SkyLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
Local Event: Wasaga Beach Blues Festival 2022Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
Local Event: Innisfil Fashion MarketLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
Local Event: Port of Orillia Pirate PartyLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
Dozen of bear-vehicle collisions in August alone on the 400The three cubs were safely trapped by the MNRF staff and officers at scene and transported to a wildlife rehabilitator - Bear with Us who will safely release these young bears into the wild next spring.