The Great Northern Exhibition

The 165th Annual Great Northern Exhibition is happening this weekend!

This event will have something for every family member to enjoy such as local tractor pulls, a midway, pony rides and petting zoo, Talent show, demolotion derby and a whole lot more!

Due to the risk of the Contagious Avian Influenza, unfortunately they are cancelling our Poultry, Pigeon, Rabbit and Waterfowl show this year.

When: September 23rd -September 25th

Where: 2220 Fairgrounds Rd N, Stayner Ontario

More information: http://www.greatnorthernex.com/