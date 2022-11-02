Geared towards pre-K and children in kindergarten, the nature​ program will help your children gain knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the natural world and our amazing planet.

Tiffin Nature Program is hosted at the Tiffin Centre for Conservation, just 15 minutes outside of Barrie, Angus and Innisfil, and 25 minutes from New Tecumseth.​

Children can attend Tiffin Nature Programming once a week, on a ​half day/whole day basis.​​

This program focuses on child-led, open-ended and play ​based learning. Children learn about risky play, and develop a better understanding of their relationship with the land.

Fees​

Tuesday Half Day Program (9:30 am - 12:30 pm): $130 per child

Thursday Half Day Program (9:30 am - 12:30 pm): $130 per child

Thursday ​Full Day Program (9:30 am - 3:30 pm) : $250 per child​

Parents have the option to stay for the half day program. The full day program is drop off only. Each program will have 1 educators for 6​ children

Where: Tiffin Centre for Conservation, 8195 8th Line of Essa, Utopia, ON, L0L 1K0, Essa ON, L0M 1T0

More information: https://www.nvca.on.ca