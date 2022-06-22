Tottenham Bluegrass Festival 2022

The Tottenham Bluegrass Festival is a three day event full of Bluegrass music in the ampitheater of the Tottenham Conservation area by the waters of the village pond.

Some artists that will be performing at this event are The Good Brothers, Switchback Road, J.P Cormier and a bunch more!

When: June 24th until June 2t6th

Where: Ampitheater of the of the Tottenham Conservation area

More info: https://www.tottenhambluegrass.ca/