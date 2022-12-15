Local Event: Tween Book Club
Receive a special book box including your very own copy of their book club pick & other fun goodies that will help enrich your reading experience. Then, join them for a live in-person book club discussion, fun activities & special guests. Ages 9-12.
This month they are reading: Wednesday Wilson Gets Down to Business by Bree Galbraith.
Register online https://forms.gle/Xo1miaBjfRt422WPA or by calling 705-526-4216.
