Local Event: Virtual – Local Author Visit With Aliyah Beckles-Gaines

Aliyah Beckles-Gaines is the author & editor of We Are Here: Stories from Southern Georgian Bay BIPOC Women, a book in which three local women share their experiences of racism, microagression and inequity in our Southern Georgian Bay community. Aliyah will read from the book and discuss the project.

Email jpaquette@midlandlibrary.com to register and receive the online meeting information.

More information: https://midlandlibrary.com/adult-programs/