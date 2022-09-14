Local Event: Wasaga Beach Blues Festival 2022
The Wasaga Beach Blues Festival is back! This year they will be celebrating their 10 year anniversary. This festival will feature several artists such as the Shane Cloutier Band, The Smoke Wagon Blues Band, The Dave Murphy Band and a whole lot more!
Tickets:
General Admission for ONE of the days: $15.00
General Admission for ALL 3 DAYS: $40.00
When: Friday, September 16th to Sunday, September 18th
Where: 291 Main Street, Wasaga Beach ON
More information: https://wasagabeachblues.com/
40 Things To Do Before You're 40SWNS Digital has come up with the top 40 things you should do before turning 40. I'm not sure why SWNS Digital is an authority on this but here is their list. Enjoy!
Local Events: Giants in the Sky
Local Event: Innisfil Fashion Market
Local Event: Port of Orillia Pirate Party
Dozen of bear-vehicle collisions in August alone on the 400The three cubs were safely trapped by the MNRF staff and officers at scene and transported to a wildlife rehabilitator - Bear with Us who will safely release these young bears into the wild next spring.
Big day for Orillia Terry Fox runFred Fox will attend a private gathering on the front grounds of OPP General Headquarters located at 777 Memorial Avenue in Orillia.
Cyclists raise $70k for Cancer support in PenetangThose who came out enjoyed live music by First Nayme Basis, a barbeque, and fun activities from various community groups including Quest Art and Midland Public Library.
Local Event: Barrie Fair
Local Event: Orillia Ribfest 2022