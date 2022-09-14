The Wasaga Beach Blues Festival is back! This year they will be celebrating their 10 year anniversary. This festival will feature several artists such as the Shane Cloutier Band, The Smoke Wagon Blues Band, The Dave Murphy Band and a whole lot more!

Tickets:

General Admission for ONE of the days: $15.00

General Admission for ALL 3 DAYS: $40.00

When: Friday, September 16th to Sunday, September 18th

Where: 291 Main Street, Wasaga Beach ON

More information: https://wasagabeachblues.com/