Local Event: Wasaga Beach Indigenous Art Show
GI’GIKENDAAN NA, MAANDA (Learning by Observation)
A rare collection of original indigenous fine art and artifacts from famous and emerging Canadian artists and artisans
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC FOR FREE
When: Each Thursday and Saturday in October and November 2022 from 1:00 PM TIL 4:00 PM
Where: Stonebridge Art Gallery, Stonebridge Town Centre plaza (above Century 21 office), Wasaga Beach
Admission is free
Gallery is wheelchair accessible
Restrooms on site
Featuring the works of famous indigenous artists: Frank Polson, Richard Bedwash, Jay Bell Redbird, Stephen Snake, Russell Noganosh, Ivan Shawana, Roy Thomas
Rare Woodland quill baskets, painted eggs and a circa 1875 ceremonial mask.
Many of the pieces displayed are for sale by owner.
More information: wasagasocietyforthearts.ca/