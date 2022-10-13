Wasaga Beach Indigenous Art Show

GI’GIKENDAAN NA, MAANDA (Learning by Observation)

A rare collection of original indigenous fine art and artifacts from famous and emerging Canadian artists and artisans

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC FOR FREE

When: Each Thursday and Saturday in October and November 2022 from 1:00 PM TIL 4:00 PM

Where: Stonebridge Art Gallery, Stonebridge Town Centre plaza (above Century 21 office), Wasaga Beach

Admission is free

Gallery is wheelchair accessible

Restrooms on site

Featuring the works of famous indigenous artists: Frank Polson, Richard Bedwash, Jay Bell Redbird, Stephen Snake, Russell Noganosh, Ivan Shawana, Roy Thomas

Rare Woodland quill baskets, painted eggs and a circa 1875 ceremonial mask.

Many of the pieces displayed are for sale by owner.

More information: wasagasocietyforthearts.ca/