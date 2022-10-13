iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Local Event: Wasaga Beach Indigenous Art Show

Wasaga Beach Indigenous Art Show

GI’GIKENDAAN NA, MAANDA (Learning by Observation)

A rare collection of original indigenous fine art and artifacts from famous and emerging Canadian artists and artisans

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC FOR FREE

When: Each Thursday and Saturday in October and November 2022 from 1:00 PM TIL 4:00 PM

Where: Stonebridge Art Gallery, Stonebridge Town Centre plaza (above Century 21 office), Wasaga Beach
Admission is free
Gallery is wheelchair accessible
Restrooms on site

Featuring the works of famous indigenous artists: Frank Polson, Richard Bedwash, Jay Bell Redbird, Stephen Snake, Russell Noganosh, Ivan Shawana, Roy Thomas

Rare Woodland quill baskets, painted eggs and a circa 1875 ceremonial mask.

Many of the pieces displayed are for sale by owner.

More informationwasagasocietyforthearts.ca/

  • Pumpkin Fest Bradford

    Local Event: Pumpkin Fest 2022

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Marsh by Moonlight

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Elmvale Fall Fair

    Local Event: Elmvale Fall Fair

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Pumpkinferno 2022

    Local Event: Pumpkinferno 2022

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Canadian Chainsaw Competition

    Local Event: Canadian Chainsaw Competition

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Fall in Love with Maple

    Local Event: Fall in Love With Maple

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Barrie Fall Fishing Festival

    Local Event: Barrie Fall Fishing Festival

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • CICZ

    Low cost Rabies Vaccine

    Many local vets provide low cost Rabies vaccines once a year to help families out.
  • Digging Roots

    Local Event: Digging Roots

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
12

The music you just can't quit