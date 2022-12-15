iHeartRadio
Local Event: Winter Coat Drive in Midland

Marsh by Moonlight

Royal Lepage in Touch Realty Inc is hosting a Winter Coat Drive today at their office located on Highway 93 in Midland in Front of Canadian Tire!

All donations will be provided to the Guest House Shelter in Midland. Coats must be clean and in good condition.

 

 

