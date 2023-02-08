Beginning on Monday, February 6th and running until Sunday, April 2nd, join local golfers for the Winter Simulator League at the Nest.

Using industry leading TrackMan technology, improve your game for the 2023 season! Registration is $25.00/person plus applicable simulator hourly rates.

Individual Net Stroke Play

Play nine holes on a designated course anytime during the week. Scores will be tracked and calculated at the end of every week.

League Benefits

Improve your game, enjoy friendly competition, and camaraderie with weekly prizes awarded. All league registrants will receive two (2) complimentary power cart vouchers for the 2023 season. Players will also receive a 50% discount on all 2022 Pro Shop apparel and accessories purchased before April 1st, 2023.