Love Camping? Enjoy exploring in the snow? Expand your camping knowledge to enjoy all seasons of an outdoor life and add to your winter preparedness and emergency knowledge.

In this workshop you will explore what it takes to camp outdoors while it’s -30, and maintain peak warmth and comfort. They will explain different techniques to travel, which gear to choose, and perhaps most importantly, how to stay warm!

Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

When: Saturday January 28th, 2023 from 12:00pm-3:00pm

How Much: $25.00 Price includes admission to our interpretive centre and trails for day following the workshop.

More information: https://www.wyemarsh.com/winter-camping