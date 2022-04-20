Local Events - April 17th 2022

iHeartRadio
Earth Day Celebrations: Take Action for the Environment

When: April 23rd, 2022

Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

What: Explorers of all ages will get to do all kinds of activities outdoors which could involve getting dirty! You get to put down new roots and help restore vital habitats to support species at risk.

  • 9:30am - Buckthorn Invasive Species Removal Project
    Meet @ the back patio of the Visitor Center
    Please email hkeery@wyemarsh.com to register for this activity. Please wear long sleeve pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and bring gloves. Be ready to get a little dirty! 
     
  • 10:00am - Mini Orienteering Adventure
    @ the Classroom in the Visitor Centre
    After a mini-workshop on how to use a compass, participants will be given a handout to record their readings, and then give it to a volunteer for scoring. The form will include their name/ contact information so we can do a random draw at the end of the day to award a prize!
     
  • 10:30am - Organic Vegetable Gardening Workshop for Beginners
    @ the Pavilion
    It's as easy as 1, 2, 3 GROW! Learn the basics of vegetable gardening at home.
     
  • 9:00am - 2:00pm - Severn Sound Environmental Association Information Booth
    @ the Pavilion
    Learn about local citizen science programs and how you can get involved!
     
  • 11:00am - Seed Sale & Germination Activity with the Wye Marsh Wildlife Gardeners
    @ the Pavilion
    Learn about the importance and beauty of native plants, and take some seeds home to grow yourself!
     
  • 1:00pm - Wye Marsh Restoration Planting Project
    Meet @ the back patio of the Visitor Centre
    Please email hkeery@wyemarsh.com to register for this activity. Please wear long sleeve pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and bring gloves. Be ready to get a little dirty! 
     
  • 1:00pm - Raptors Impacted by Climate Change
    @ the Birds of Prey Field
    Join Delaney at the Birds of Prey Field for a special Birds of Prey Demonstration and talk. 
     
  • 2:00pm - Tour of the Berm to Learn about a Youth Initiative Protecting Turtle Nests 
    Meet @ the Display Hall
    Meet the creatures, and discover the importance of protecting turtle habitats and nesting grounds. 

Admission is $12, Seniors and Children $9, Children under 4 free, members free as well.

More info: https://www.wyemarsh.com/earthday

Marsh Winds Sign Painting Workshop

When: April 23rd, 2022

Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

Who: Ages 13+. Youth under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

What: Janet Dorion will introduce you to basic techniques and will teach you step by step how to highlight and shade to add warmth and depth to your design.

$25.00 per participant. All materials are provided. 

Pre-registration is required.

More info: https://www.wyemarsh.com/marsh-sign

