Local Events - April 17th 2022

Earth Day Celebrations: Take Action for the Environment

When: April 23rd, 2022

Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

What: Explorers of all ages will get to do all kinds of activities outdoors which could involve getting dirty! You get to put down new roots and help restore vital habitats to support species at risk.

9:30am - Buckthorn Invasive Species Removal Project

Meet @ the back patio of the Visitor Center

Please email hkeery@wyemarsh.com to register for this activity. Please wear long sleeve pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and bring gloves. Be ready to get a little dirty!



Please email hkeery@wyemarsh.com to register for this activity. Please wear long sleeve pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and bring gloves. Be ready to get a little dirty! 10:00am - Mini Orienteering Adventure

@ the Classroom in the Visitor Centre

After a mini-workshop on how to use a compass, participants will be given a handout to record their readings, and then give it to a volunteer for scoring. The form will include their name/ contact information so we can do a random draw at the end of the day to award a prize!



After a mini-workshop on how to use a compass, participants will be given a handout to record their readings, and then give it to a volunteer for scoring. The form will include their name/ contact information so we can do a random draw at the end of the day to award a prize! 10:30am - Organic Vegetable Gardening Workshop for Beginners

@ the Pavilion

It's as easy as 1, 2, 3 GROW! Learn the basics of vegetable gardening at home.



It's as easy as 1, 2, 3 GROW! Learn the basics of vegetable gardening at home. 9:00am - 2:00pm - Severn Sound Environmental Association Information Booth

@ the Pavilion

Learn about local citizen science programs and how you can get involved!



Learn about local citizen science programs and how you can get involved! 11:00am - Seed Sale & Germination Activity with the Wye Marsh Wildlife Gardeners

@ the Pavilion

Learn about the importance and beauty of native plants, and take some seeds home to grow yourself!



Learn about the importance and beauty of native plants, and take some seeds home to grow yourself! 1:00pm - Wye Marsh Restoration Planting Project

Meet @ the back patio of the Visitor Centre

Please email hkeery@wyemarsh.com to register for this activity. Please wear long sleeve pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and bring gloves. Be ready to get a little dirty!



Please email hkeery@wyemarsh.com to register for this activity. Please wear long sleeve pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and bring gloves. Be ready to get a little dirty! 1:00pm - Raptors Impacted by Climate Change

@ the Birds of Prey Field

Join Delaney at the Birds of Prey Field for a special Birds of Prey Demonstration and talk.



Join Delaney at the Birds of Prey Field for a special Birds of Prey Demonstration and talk. 2:00pm - Tour of the Berm to Learn about a Youth Initiative Protecting Turtle Nests

Meet @ the Display Hall

Meet the creatures, and discover the importance of protecting turtle habitats and nesting grounds.

Admission is $12, Seniors and Children $9, Children under 4 free, members free as well.

More info: https://www.wyemarsh.com/earthday