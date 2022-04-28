Local Events: Barrie Farmers Market

Barrie Farmers Market

These days, more and more people are making the healthy decision to buy locally grown fruit and vegetables, meats, dairy, eggs, baked goods, and handmade products from farmers’ markets. A wonderful connection is made when you talk to the people who take pride in producing your food!

Once you visit you’ll know why the Barrie Farmers’ Market is such an extraordinary shopping and social experience.

Where: Saturday, 70 Collier St Barrie, ON

When: 8:00am- 12:00.

More information: http://barriefarmersmarket.ca/