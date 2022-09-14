iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Local Events: Giants in the Sky

Giants in the Sky

To close off your summer with a bang, Talk Is Free Theatre’s newest Performance Festival, GIANTS IN THE SKY, is taking over downtown Barrie in ways you’ve never seen. Over the course of two weekends, culture, music and theatrical performance is bringing rooftops, balconies and fire escapes of the city to life, and it’s all free!

GIANTS IN THE SKY is the perfect end-of-summer outing. Find yourself exploring surprising locations in downtown Barrie with your map of free performances by an incredible array of Canadian performers.

Spend a couple of hours or a couple of days and feel the excitement in the air.

When: September 16th to September 18th

Where: Multiple outdoor locations around Barrie, Ontario

More Information: https://www.tift.ca/shows/giants-in-the-sky

  • shrug-7360167_1920

    40 Things To Do Before You're 40

    SWNS Digital has come up with the top 40 things you should do before turning 40. I'm not sure why SWNS Digital is an authority on this but here is their list. Enjoy!
  • Wasaga Beach Blues Festival

    Local Event: Wasaga Beach Blues Festival 2022

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Innisfil Fashion Market

    Local Event: Innisfil Fashion Market

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Port of Orillia Pirate Party

    Local Event: Port of Orillia Pirate Party

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Bear IN TREE

    Dozen of bear-vehicle collisions in August alone on the 400

    The three cubs were safely trapped by the MNRF staff and officers at scene and transported to a wildlife rehabilitator - Bear with Us who will safely release these young bears into the wild next spring.
  • terry fox

    Big day for Orillia Terry Fox run

    Fred Fox will attend a private gathering on the front grounds of OPP General Headquarters located at 777 Memorial Avenue in Orillia.
  • cyclist

    Cyclists raise $70k for Cancer support in Penetang

    Those who came out enjoyed live music by First Nayme Basis, a barbeque, and fun activities from various community groups including Quest Art and Midland Public Library.
  • Barrie Fair

    Local Event: Barrie Fair

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Orillia Ribfest 2022

    Local Event: Orillia Ribfest 2022

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
11

The music you just can't quit