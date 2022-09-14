To close off your summer with a bang, Talk Is Free Theatre’s newest Performance Festival, GIANTS IN THE SKY, is taking over downtown Barrie in ways you’ve never seen. Over the course of two weekends, culture, music and theatrical performance is bringing rooftops, balconies and fire escapes of the city to life, and it’s all free!

GIANTS IN THE SKY is the perfect end-of-summer outing. Find yourself exploring surprising locations in downtown Barrie with your map of free performances by an incredible array of Canadian performers.

Spend a couple of hours or a couple of days and feel the excitement in the air.

When: September 16th to September 18th

Where: Multiple outdoor locations around Barrie, Ontario

More Information: https://www.tift.ca/shows/giants-in-the-sky