Man identified in fatal ATV crash near Huntsville

FATAL ATV COLLISION UNDER INVESTIGATION

(LAKE OF BAYS TOWNSHIP, ON) - Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision in Lake of Bays Township.

On June 4, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Huntsville OPP, along with emergency services, responded to a single ATV collision on Dickie Lake Road in Lake of Bays Township. The initial investigation revealed that a westbound ATV entered a ditch and collided with a hydro pole. The single rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Rolan TOTAYO, 43 years of age, of Baysville, Ontario.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.