Man rescued from Tiny shoreline

Swimmer in Distress Pulled from Water in Tiny Township

(Tiny Township. ON) On August 23, 2021 at approximately 5 p.m., a swimmer was a distance from the shore in the waters of Georgian Bay at Balm Beach and began showing signs of distress which attracted witnesses who attempted to help him. The male went beneath the water however several Good Samaritans assisted in a rescue and were able to locate him, transporting him to shore on a paddle board. They then began CPR on the male in an attempt to revive him.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, the Tiny Township Fire and Emergency Service and Simcoe County Paramedic Service attended the scene and took over live saving measures. The 24 year old male from Toronto was transported to a local hospital and from there was flown via ORNGE helicopter to a Toronto area hospital.

