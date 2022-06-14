Marine search for missing canoeist in Tiny

OPP Marine Unit Continue to Investigate Marine Incident in Northern Tiny Township

(TINY TOWNSHIP, On)- Marine officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched at 8:25 a.m. June 13, 2022 to a report of a male who had disappeared after one of two male canoeists was rescued from the waters of Georgian Bay, approximately 300 meters from shore and approximately midway between Cedar Point, Beausoleil First Nation and Mark's Point, Tiny Township.

Investigators were assisted in the search today by members of the Beausoleil First Nation Fire Service, crew of the Beausoleil First Nations ferry Indian Maiden, Tiny Township Fire Service, County of Simcoe Paramedic Service, a search and rescue Hercules aircraft from 424 Squadron Trenton under the direction of the Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Trenton.

The OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Unit (USRU) was later dispatched to the scene to assist in the search for the missing second canoeist, a 29 year old male of Toronto in the deep and chilly (6 degrees Celsius) waters of Georgian Bay.

On June 13, 2022 the missing 29 year old and the rescued 36 yr old male from Toronto both ventured out on Georgian Bay in a small canoe lacking safety equipment and later capsized with only the 36 year old male being rescued by a nearby kayaker. The rescued male was transported to an area hospital for treatment of exposure to cold water, the investigation and search continues.