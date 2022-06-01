I've always thought the transition to retirement for men is much harder than for women. That's why I love the idea behind Men's Sheds, an idea that is very popular in Austraila. Essentially, it's a space where men can work on projects together like woodworking, bike repair or cooking. Often, men who used to have access to a workshop, perhaps at work, use them to work on personal projects they're interested in. Barrie is tying to guage interest for something like this and determine what activities people would like to be working on. On Saturday June 4th, there are two sessions at 20 Anne St. The first is open to everyone, the second asks for specifically male participants. The Catholic Family Services of Simcoe County ask for preregistration. You can contact them at jwickens@cfssc.ca, or call 705-726-2503, extension 140. ~Meg