Midland's new downtown parking system 2.0

Say Hello to Lots of Free Parking and On-Street Pay and Display Parking in Midland Starting September 15th!

For Immediate Release

(September 14, 2022 – Midland, ON) As of Thursday, September 15, 2022, most of the parking in downtown Midland will continue to be free. As approved by Council, Midland’s Parking System will introduce free parking in all downtown lots, and a new Pay and Display system for on-street parking and at the Harbour.

The change to a Pay and Display on-street parking system means that plate information is no longer required to be entered into the machines. Mobile device apps continue to be available with plate information entered.

What’s changing?

Downtown Lot parking is free (no overnight parking).

Free parking everywhere all through December.

Pay and Display on-street parking downtown six days per week (Monday to Saturday) from 9 am to 5 pm daily at $1.00 per hour.

The north side of Bayshore converts to Pay and Display parking six days per week.

Midland Harbour Parking Rates increases to $1.50 per hour seven days per week.

Users paying with coins, credit/debit cards or smart pay devices will Pay and Display their parking receipt on their vehicle dashboard.

App users will park, pay and go, as no receipt is needed for display.

“This past year staff and Council have been listening to residents and visitors and worked with citizen and business groups to develop a solution to our parking system that is affordable, easy to use and offers options for payments,” said Stewart Strathearn, Mayor of Town of Midland. “We are hopeful that free parking in the downtown lots will help to re-invigorate shopping downtown while the Pay and Display on-street parking revenues will provide some relief to the tax levy and allow visitors to our area to contribute with their paid parking.”

What are the payment options?

Coin – Machines accept exact change, in a variety of coins. No change is given. Receipt must be displayed on vehicle dashboard.

– Machines accept exact change, in a variety of coins. No change is given. Receipt must be displayed on vehicle dashboard. Tap – At the machine, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Smart pay devices (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, JBC Payment) are accepted. Credit cards can also inserted without the need for a PIN. Receipt must be displayed on vehicle dashboard.

– At the machine, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Smart pay devices (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, JBC Payment) are accepted. Credit cards can also inserted without the need for a PIN. Receipt must be displayed on vehicle dashboard. App – On Apple or Android devices, HotSpot or Parkedin Apps may be used to pay for parking with plate information. No receipt is needed for display. By-law staff will scan customer license plates to validate app payments.

For help or for more information about the Parking System Updates and instructions visit www.Midland.ca/Parking or call Customer Service at 705-526-4275 ext. 2255.