Mitch Marner gets car-jacked

A shocker from Toronto, where we're learning that Toronto Maple Leafs star winger Mitch Marner has been the victim of a car-jacking.

Several sources have confirmed that it happened in a movie theatre parking lot in Etobicoke, with three armed men, two with guns and one with a knife, removing Marner from the vehicle and taking off in the Range Rover S.U.V.

Marner was not injured.

Sources said he was brought to 22 Division hours after the incident to give statements to investigators.

At about the same time of night two days earlier, two male suspects attempted to carjack a woman in the same area but were not successful.

Police officers chased the suspects on foot in that incident but did not make any arrests.

It is not yet known if the two incidents are connected.