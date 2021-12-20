Murder charges in Midland -- names released

MURDER CHARGE LAID IN MIDLAND DEATH

(MIDLAND, ON) - Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in relation to a homicide investigation in the Town of Midland.

On December 16, 2021, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a residence on Galloway Boulevard. Officers located a deceased adult male outside of the residence. The victim has been identified as Christopher FORRESTER, 36 years of age.

Richard (Rick) PATRICK, 65 years of age, of Midland, has been charged with Second Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada. The accused has been remanded into custody.

The investigation is being conducted by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) Unit, OPP Regional Support Team (RST) for Central Region, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

A post mortem examination will be conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.