Murder in Collingwood. Orillia man charged

(COLLINGWOOD, ON) - Members of the Collingwood & Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual in connection with what is now deemed to be a homicide in the Town of Collingwood.

On the morning of June 10, 2022, officers responded to the report of a death in a Georgian Meadows subdivision. Officers located a deceased female inside the residence, who has been identified as 55-year-old Kinga KRISTON of Collingwood, Ontario.

Investigators have arrested and charged John COLLINS, 57 years of age, of Orillia, Ontario with First Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada. The accused was remanded into custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on June 13, 2022, via video.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) with members of the Collingwood OPP Crime Unit, with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Collingwood OPP at (705) 445-4321 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.