NEARLY $20,000 RAISED BY GREG PIERZCHALA MEMORIAL RUN

Nearly $20,000 was raised during the inaugural Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Provincial Constable Greg Pierzchala Memorial Run, which will help establish a memorial scholarship.

On May 13, 2023, approximately 1,000 runners (and walkers) descended upon Heritage Park in Barrie in memory of Provincial Constable Greg Pierzchala to participate in the first memorial five-kilometre run in his honour, raising an incredible total of $18,876.

The funds raised will directly help establish a memorial scholarship in Greg's name to be awarded to students of St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie, where he attended. A portion will also support Greg's hometown church, Holy Spirit Parish in Barrie.

The Pierzchala family extends their gratitude to everyone who attended and supported the event in Greg's memory.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone that made this day possible. We'd like to thank everyone from St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, Holy Spirit Parish, the OPP, the Running Room, and Barrie Police Service that helped organize this run, as well as Tim Hortons for providing food and refreshments. We'd also like to thank everyone that participated and contributed to this special event. We are truly touched by all the support we've received. Greg was someone that wanted to do good in the world, and we look to further a good cause with the money raised." - The Pierzchala Family

OPP Provincial Constable Greg Pierzchala was killed in the line of duty while responding to a motor vehicle collision west of Hagersville on December 27, 2022. Greg began his career with the OPP on May 20, 2019, as a Special Constable with the Queen's Park OPP Detachment. On September 7, 2021, he fulfilled his long-time dream to become a police officer and was hired as a recruit to the Haldimand OPP Detachment.

Donations can continue to be made in Greg's honour at https://holyspiritba.archtoronto.org. Please ensure to mark "Memorial Run Donation" in the message box when submitting a donation.

The second annual OPP Provincial Constable Greg Pierzchala Memorial Run is planned for 2024. More details to come.