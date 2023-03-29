New Brewery in Midland OPENING SOON

I got a tour of the new Test Batches Brewery under construction in Midland. It's owned by the Tripp family who used to own Tripp's Paint.

It's a very neat & new concept, in that each batch brewed will only ever be introduced one time. Come in and try a new beer after it's brewed because it won't be brewed again! The kitchen will be split into a sweet and savoury side, as Leslie Tripp has been operating a chocolate company for years.

There are some other very new concepts that I think are indicative of successful shifts local businesses and workplaces have had to make. Beer & Food will be offered through counter service and tips will not be accepted. Each staff member will be paid a living wage and will be trained in all positions to help with team camraderie and staffing issues. This helps with trying to cover traditionally difficult restaurant shifts, like Tuesday lunch. Another