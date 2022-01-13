New temp outdoor rink in Midland

Temporary outdoor skating rink to open at North Simcoe Sports & Recreation Centre

January 12, 2022 – With the North Simcoe Sports & Recreation Centre (NSSRC) currently closed for all sports activity due to the modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen Ontario, the Town of Midland considered some staff ideas to provide residents an option for outdoor activity while still following the current restrictions and guidance from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU). The result: a new temporary outdoor rink will be open and available for use at the NSSRC as of Thursday, January 13, 2022.

"With skating not currently possible inside the NSSRC, the next-best alternative was to offer an option outside, where residents can have easy access to skate and enjoy some outdoor exercise," said Dylan Flannery, Director of Operations. "Minimal staffing is required to maintain the outdoor rink, and we hope this small gesture helps reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 and presents a safer outdoor option for residents to get out and enjoy the winter weather. Our NSSRC staff are focussed on a number or activities including maintenance and supporting the vaccination clinic and also assisting where possible with staffing absenteeism at this time. Provided there are no issues with COVID compliance we will maintain this rink for as long as the weather and staffing conditions allow us to do so."

The temporary outdoor rink is located in the NSSRC parking lot, just south of the Frederick Street entrance into the lot, and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with safety rules in place, including:

• A maximum of 50 skaters on the ice surface at one time;

• A recommendation that all skaters wear CSA approved helmets;

• All participants must wear skates while on the ice surface. Those without skates are not permitted on the ice surface;

• Chairs, sleds, strollers, and other obstructions are not permitted on the ice surface; and

• The use of hockey sticks is not permitted.

For a full list of rules, please visit Midland.ca/NSSRC and read the NSSRC Outdoor Rink Rules & Assumption of Risk, and Protocols for Outdoor Ice Rink documents. Signage will be posted around the outdoor rink to ensure users are aware of the COVID-19 Safety Guidelines that must be followed.

The Town of Midland will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and provide updates on our website at Midland.ca/COVID-19, and we encourage residents to follow our social media channels for updates as well, @MidlandON on Twitter, and @townofmidland on Facebook.