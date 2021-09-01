Opioids are killing too many of our family members
(MIDLAND, ON)- August 31, 2021 marks the date for International Overdose Awareness Day that was remembered locally in North Simcoe with flag raisings at the town halls of Midland, Penetanguishene and Tiny Township. Lori St Amant and Angela Vos have worked diligently to raise awareness locally after losing family members to overdoses, hoping to prevent the same from happening to other families.
The flag raisings were attended by mayors, municipal staff, supporters and Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment Commander Joseph Evans, who spoke in support of St Amant and Vos in their effort to prevent more tragedies by raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of overdoses. (See attached photographs)
An overdose is preventable. Knowing the real facts about drugs and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose DOES save lives. "The opioid crisis does not discriminate and affects people from all walks of life in our communities. If you witness an overdose - do not hesitate to call 9-1-1 in fear of legal repercussions, please stay and make that 911 call for emergency assistance" - Inspector Joseph Evans, Detachment Commander, Southern Georgian Bay OPP.