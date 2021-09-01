Opioids are killing too many of our family members

(MIDLAND, ON)- August 31, 2021 marks the date for International Overdose Awareness Day that was remembered locally in North Simcoe with flag raisings at the town halls of Midland, Penetanguishene and Tiny Township. Lori St Amant and Angela Vos have worked diligently to raise awareness locally after losing family members to overdoses, hoping to prevent the same from happening to other families.

The flag raisings were attended by mayors, municipal staff, supporters and Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment Commander Joseph Evans, who spoke in support of St Amant and Vos in their effort to prevent more tragedies by raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of overdoses. (See attached photographs)