Orillia Mental Health Hub

A new mental health hub will celebrate its grand opening in downtown Orillia on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Cocoon Orillia, founded by local psychotherapist Candy Potter, alongside co-founder Steve Caston, is located at 53 Andrew St. in Orillia and will accommodate a community of mental health and wellness practitioners. Their vision was to create a space where practitioners can work collaboratively to support the mental health of children, families and individuals through a range of wellness resources, and whereby community members could have increased access to receive mental health support.

 

“We’ve spent the past three months renovating this century home to ensure it provides a warm, safe and comfortable environment for our existing and future clients,” says Potter. “We’ve already partnered with a number of health and wellness practitioners from near and far who will be using this space to provide support for individuals, children, and families.”

Cocoon Orillia offers space for health practitioners to practise their work by providing fully furnished meeting and workshop space. There are currently three practitioners working in the space who offer a range of therapy options such as one-on-one therapy sessions, family and group workshops, and art therapy.

“We’re excited to share that Cocoon Orillia’s practitioners are taking on new clients and we’re looking forward to working together to support the health of the local community,” says Potter.

Community members and practitioners are invited to explore the home of Cocoon Orillia at the grand opening, scheduled for Feb. 3, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 53 Andrew St. in Orillia. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and speeches will take place at 5 p.m. For more information, visit cocoonorillia.com.

