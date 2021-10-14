Penetang Mayor livid over policing costs at CNCC

Town of Penetanguishene Mayor sends letter to Solicitor General demanding answers for CNCC policing costs

October 13, 2021 – The Town of Penetanguishene has received official confirmation that in 2022, policing costs will be significantly increased. This is directly as a result of the Ministry’s arbitrary decision to discontinue funding policing costs at Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC). Over the last year, Mayor Leroux has made several efforts to engage thoroughly with the Solicitor General (Minister Sylvia Jones) and our local MPP Jill Dunlop about this very issue.

On August 16, Mayor Leroux and Town of Penetanguishene CAO, Jeff Lees met virtually with Minister Sylvia Jones as well as MPP Jill Dunlop during the AMO Conference. While the opportunity to engage was appreciated, Mayor Leroux was only provided 10 minutes to outline the concerns of Council, Staff and our residents.

“To say that I continue to be disappointed and frustrated is an understatement. Our final ask from August 16 was for a more in-depth meeting with [the Solicitor General] on this significant, material and frankly inequitable matter” says Mayor Doug Leroux. “Now more than eight weeks later from our AMO conference meeting, I feel no further ahead and as though the 9,000 residents of Penetanguishene are of little interest to the Province of Ontario.”

On September 30, 2021, the Town received its annual OPP Billing Statement for 2022. The Ministry identified some errors in the original version and sent a revised copy on October 4, 2021.

Since receiving the updated OPP Billing Statement, staff have spent significant time reviewing and analyzing the package received. Based on the results in the 2022 OPP Billing Statement, the attached letter was prepared and sent to the Solicitor General from Mayor Leroux on October 12, 2021.

“The impact of the loss of the cost recovery at that facility is expected to be $373,952 for the upcoming 2022 year, increasing the tax levy for that matter alone by 3.3%, an average hike of $87 to each property in Town” says Mayor Doug Leroux. “This increase fails to factor in the cost of delivering roads infrastructure, fire services, streetlights, public works services, or any other services funded by local property taxes.”

Our Municipal Council remains extremely committed to this issue and has every intention of holding the Province fully accountable to the agreement that’s been in place since the inception of the building in 2000.

Our position remains the same – Policing Costs at this Provincial facility are the single and sole responsibility of the Province of Ontario, not to be funded by the residents of in Penetanguishene.

The full letter, sent to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones on October 12, 2021, is attached to this media release.