RBC Race for the kids to support Youth Mental Health at RVH.

Join RBC and RVH in “5K your way” to support youth mental health

RBC Race for the Kids back for second year

in Simcoe Muskoka Region

For the second year in a row, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is proud to host RBC Race for the Kids, a global event whose 325,000 participants have raised more than $74 million since 2009 for youth mental health worldwide.

Funds raised go to support RVH’s youth mental health services for the Simcoe Muskoka region. This is a need that has become more acute amid the isolation and disruption of the pandemic when the number of kids in crisis climbed, at times, up to four times higher than usual.

“Young people suffering mental health crises need specialized care in space designed for their needs,” says RVH Foundation CEO Pamela Ross. “We are so very grateful to RBC and every participant in this event, along with the donors who sponsor them. The generosity of everyone involved makes all the difference. It allows our expert staff to provide exceptional care for young people in a private and calming customized space in RVH’s Emergency Department, that helps reduce the stress and stigma on patients and their families.”

The 2022 event, a “5K your way”, gives participants the chance to contribute to a great cause while getting active in any way they choose. Starting September 10, participants will have two weeks to complete 5K of their favourite activity, when and where they like, and then to come together at one of two Celebration Stations (in Barrie or Innisfil) on September 24, to enjoy some sweet treats, face painting and music.

“We are back in 2022 in a way that gives people and families the flexibility to do the race at their own pace, all to benefit mental health programs for youth who are struggling,” says Randy Tredenick, Regional Vice-President at RBC. “A huge thank you to the entire team at RVH for helping youth and their families connect with the right resources. You are truly making a difference in their lives.”

Registration for the event is free at www.RBCRaceForTheKidsRVH.ca. Plus, there are great prizes for reaching fundraising milestones – as well as a Did It! Kit including a medal and other goodies for people who fundraise a minimum of $50 (for adults) or $25 (for children).