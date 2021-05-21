Registration Call Out! Age-Friendly Community Study: Virtual Meeting May 25, 2021

The Town is taking steps to create a more age-friendly community, where all residents can be active and engaged members of the community at every stage of life. May 25th is the next virtual meeting, register today by contacting Angele Proulx at aproulx@penetanguishene.ca or by telephone at 705-549-7453.

Date: Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Where: Virtual Meeting using Zoom

The Town of Penetanguishene is taking steps to create a more age-friendly community, where all residents can be active and engaged members of the community at every stage of life.

To support the Town of Penetanguishene in becoming a more age-friendly place to live and grow, the Town has engaged the services of a consultant, J Consulting Group, to develop an Age-Friendly Needs Assessment & Community Plan.

Public meetings in the form of ‘Coffee Chats’ will be held:

These Coffee Chats will focus on how the Town can support our residents in aging with dignity, respect and independence, and how we can find new ways to promote the inclusion of older adults in all areas of community life.

How to Register: Contact Angele Proulx at aproulx@penetanguishene.ca or by telephone at 705-549-7453

Websites: ConnectPenetanguishene.ca OR penetanguishene.ca

Funding for this project has been provided through the Government of Ontario, Inclusive Community Grants Program.

For more information regarding the Age-Friendly Community Study, please contact:

Sherry Desjardins

Director of Recreation and Community Services

sdesjardins@penetanguishene.ca

705-549-7453

Angele Proulx

Administrative Assistant

Recreation and Community Services

aproulx@penetanguishene.ca