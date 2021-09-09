Retail stores in Wasaga raided by police for sellling knock-offs

OPP EXECUTE SEVERAL SEARCH WARRANTS ON WASAGA BEACHFRONT

$700,000 Worth of Counterfeit Items Seized

(WASAGA BEACH, ON) - As a result of a joint investigation between members of the Huronia West Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Canadian Anti-Counterfeiting Network, with assistance from the United States Department of Homeland Security (USDHS) and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), six search warrants were executed on September 3, 2021.

These search warrants were executed as part of an ongoing counterfeit merchandise investigation, which involved six retail stores located along Beach Drive in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

As a result of these search warrants, approximately $700,000 in counterfeit items were seized, which included clothing, watches and sunglasses among other items.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending at this time.