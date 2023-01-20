Robot Construction Workers... What Could Go Wrong!
I will never understand the need to create self thinking, humanoid robots complete with AI, but here we are. Boston Dynamics released this video of it's new humanoid robot on the job site.
I for one, welcome our new robot overlords.... ` Kent Brockman.
This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and StatsLooking to find out the schedule and stats of your favorite local PJHL Team? We have you covered!
Local Event: Elvis '68 Comeback Special Tribute
Local Event: Marsh by Moonlight: Snowshoe Series
Snowmobile Week Starts With Call for Caution in MidlandOPP and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs are cautioning about the risks posed by milder winter weather. The lack of cold and snow across Ontario are making riding tricky, especially on frozen waterways. Most trails are unavailable and snowmobilers should check the Trail Guide before riding.
Missing Person In PenetanguisheneA reported 43 year-old male is missing and police are searching for him after being last observed leaving his Church Street Penetanguishene residence at 12:00 p.m. January 11, 2023 and may have attended a business location in Barrie at 4:00p.m. January 11, 2023.
Local Event: Open Mic with Mike
Local Event: Backyard Birding for Kids Workshop
Local Event Community-Led Writers' Group
Icebreaking Operations Scheduled for MidlandThe Coast Guard reports ice breaking will take place Monday and Thursday. Two commercial grain ships are scheduled to dock at the Midland Wharf this week. Pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers, and ATV operators should stay off the ice during icebreaking and remember ice can be unstable long after.