Robot Construction Workers... What Could Go Wrong!

I will never understand the need to create self thinking, humanoid robots complete with AI, but here we are. Boston Dynamics released this video of it's new humanoid robot on the job site.

I for one, welcome our new robot overlords.... ` Kent Brockman.

  • Local PJHL teams schedule and stats

    This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats

    Looking to find out the schedule and stats of your favorite local PJHL Team? We have you covered!
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Elvis '68 Comeback Special Tribute

    Local Event: Elvis '68 Comeback Special Tribute
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Marsh by Moonlight: Snowshoe Series

    Local Event: Marsh by Moonlight: Snowshoe Series
  • OIce

    Snowmobile Week Starts With Call for Caution in Midland

    OPP and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs are cautioning about the risks posed by milder winter weather. The lack of cold and snow across Ontario are making riding tricky, especially on frozen waterways. Most trails are unavailable and snowmobilers should check the Trail Guide before riding.
  • brand

    Missing Person In Penetanguishene

    A reported 43 year-old male is missing and police are searching for him after being last observed leaving his Church Street Penetanguishene residence at 12:00 p.m. January 11, 2023 and may have attended a business location in Barrie at 4:00p.m. January 11, 2023.
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Open Mic with Mike

    Local Event: Open Mic with Mike
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Backyard Birding for Kids Workshop

    Local Event: Backyard Birding for Kids Workshop
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event Community-Led Writers’ Group

    Local Event Community-Led Writers' Group
  • Griffon

    Icebreaking Operations Scheduled for Midland

    The Coast Guard reports ice breaking will take place Monday and Thursday. Two commercial grain ships are scheduled to dock at the Midland Wharf this week. Pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers, and ATV operators should stay off the ice during icebreaking and remember ice can be unstable long after.
