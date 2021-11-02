RVH callling on donations of used crutches

RVH seeking used crutches

A supply chain issue has resulted in a global shortage of crutches and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is seeking community donations of crutches you no longer need or use. RVH is accepting adult and children’s sized crutches in either wood or aluminum.

All crutches collected will be assessed or repaired as needed by the RVH Facilities team and then thoroughly cleaned by Environmental Services before being distributed. The most pressing need for crutches is in RVH’s Emergency department – particularly with snow on the not too far horizon which typically results in more slips, trips and falls.

Normally, patients are charged a fee for crutches, however, anyone given a donated pair will not be billed for them.

Drop-offs by members of the public at:

The RVH clinic in the Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre 7325 Yonge Street, Innisfil

Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (only the RVH clinic is accepting crutches)

Paul Sadlon Motors – 550 Bayfield Street, Barrie – look for the bin inside the main entry

Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A special thank you to Paul Sadlon Motors for generously offering space as a drop off location and to everyone who is able to donate crutches.