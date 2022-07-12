Saving lives at the Orillia Waterfront

New life-saving equipment unveiled at Orillia Waterfront Centre

For immediate release (July 11, 2022) – New life-saving equipment was unveiled at the Orillia Waterfront Centre during a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 11, 2022.

The new publicly accessible SaveStation Tower, donated by the Peggy Hill Team and Mortgage Wellness to the City of Orillia, will be available 24/7 outside the Orillia Waterfront Centre in the event of an emergency. The SaveStation is an easy to identify housing station for a standard AED that allows the public to quickly locate the life-saving device in emergency situations.

“Our waterfront is a very popular area with residents and visitors alike. Having this new SaveStation available to waterfront visitors in the event of an emergency could mean the difference between a tragedy and a positive outcome. We would like to thank the Peggy Hill Team and Mortgage Wellness for their generous and community-minded donation of the SaveStation Tower to the City of Orillia,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

An AED is used to revive someone from sudden cardiac arrest by delivering a shock, if the machine determines one is needed. The SaveStation Tower consists of:

AED Defibrillator

Fully monitored AED cabinet with heating and ventilation

Aivia Go monitoring technology which will provide 24/7 monitoring of the AED and alert if the AED is used.

“The Peggy Hill Team has been helping families in Orillia find their home to stay for over 15 years. We know how many boaters and community members use these waters to enjoy everything that Orillia has to offer, and we saw this project as a great opportunity for us to help the community continue to enjoy the area safely with access to a life-saving SaveStation," said Peggy Hill, Chief Executive Officer of the Peggy Hill Team of Realtors.

“Mortgage Wellness is a proudly local, family-run business that will soon be opening a community office in Orillia. We saw the SaveStation project as a great way to introduce ourselves to the community, and do what we do best, help people live better, and what better way than a lifesaving SaveStation?” said Nick L’Ecuyer, Principal Broker of Mortgage Wellness.

The donation covers the tower as well as monitoring and operating costs for the first four years. Orillia City Council approved funding for the installation of the tower and the ongoing monitoring and operation costs after the initial four-year period.