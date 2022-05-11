iHeartRadio
Senior robbed and assaulted in Wasaga Beach

opp-logo

  Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a robbery involving an elderly male being pushed to the ground and all the money in his wallet stolen.

On May 9, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m., Huronia West OPP responded to a report of a Robbery on Stonebridge Boulevard in Wasaga Beach. Officers determined the victim had just exited TD bank after withdrawing money. The victim was approached by the suspect, who verbally identified himself as a police officer and stated that he needed to see the victim's wallet. The victim complied and took out his wallet, at which time the suspect took the money and forcibly pushed the victim to the ground. The suspect was last seen fleeing on an Electronic Bike north on Main Street.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Thankfully, there were a few good Samaritans nearby who rushed to his aid and contacted police.

The suspect is described as male, white, possibly wearing a white or silver/chrome helmet. The electronic bike is described as red/burgundy and white.

Police patrolled the area in an attempt to locate the suspect however were unsuccessful.

The OPP is reminding the public to always use caution and be aware of their personal safety at all times.

