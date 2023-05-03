Sign Book of Condolences to Gordon Lightfoots Family

The Orillia Opera House (20 Mississaga St. W.) will be open for anyone wishing to pay homage to Gordon Lightfoot.

This will take place Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – noon to 8 p.m.

The Orillia Centre (50 Andrew St. S.) will have a book of condolences available for signing on Thursday, May 4, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m and Friday, May 5, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can find more information at Orillia.ca