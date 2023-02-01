Simcoe County Museum Skate Trail is OPEN
With our recent cold snap, Simcoe County Museum is finally able to open their skate trail! This is a beautiful 1km track nestled among the trees.
It will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday nights from 6:30-8:30, as well as weekend days. But please note, it will be closed Saturday & Sundays from 1-2pm for ice maintenance.
Weekend hours will be 11am-1pm & 2-4pm.
Skaters are asked to buy same day tickets online at https://museum.simcoe.ca/Pages/Skate-Trail.aspx
Tickets can be bought
