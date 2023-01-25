Social Media Groups for Mental Health

There are a bunch of groups on Facebook and social media where people can reach out to others who are also struggling with mental health and show others that you are not alone. Here are a list of social media groups you can join to seek help or assist others with mental health.

Ontario Mental Health Support Group:

Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/307899373924235

Description: A space for Ontario people to share mental health resources, support, tips, quotes, memes, questions and answers, events and other things mental health related.

The group has the anonymous post feature enabled, so if you do not feel comfortable posting with your name attached, that is not a problem. You can post anonymously to the feed now.

Mens Mental Health

Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/mensmentalhealth

Description: This group is for men only, to be able to talk openly and freely about anything to do with mental health. As a team we will help each other out, support each other and be there for each other. This is a closed group and is for men who suffer with mental health and feel they have no where else to go. No one to talk to and no one they can rely on. (Note: this is a closed group. To apply, make sure you answer all questions)

Women's Mental Health Support

Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/295049199112858

Description: This is a safe place to talk about Women’s Mental Health. Share stories, support others, give evidence based tips only. Everyone is welcome to join.

Mental Health Awareness and Support

Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1535872206658543

Description: A safe place to give and receive peer to peer advice and support for all mental illnesses.

LGBT+ Mental Health Matters

Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/136012983818489

Description: Mental health in the LGBT+ community isn't spoken about as much. Its brushed under the carpet and that isn't healthy for any of us. We need to talk about our mental health. We have to support each other.

Anxiety/Health Anxiety Support

Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/anxietyandhealthanxiety

Description: This is a group made for people suffering with anxiety/health anxiety. Please feel free to post questions, concerns, problems, or even how your day is going. Please feel free to post as many times as you need to! No one here is a doctor or a therapist but people going through the same illness.

Mental Health Professionals

Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/meetcounsellor.org

Description: Professional psychologists, psychiatrists, psychotherapists, counsellors, career counsellors, social workers, alternate therapists, wellness professionals and all other mental health experts can join this group to share their knowledge, networking, event information and discussions related to mental health, wellness, interventions, psychology, skill development and other relevant related topics